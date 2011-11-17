SINGAPORE Nov 17 South Korea's S-Oil Corp has finalised its 2012 gasoil term contract, with premiums ranging between 30 percent and 200 percent higher than current contracts, traders said on Thursday.

The refiner has settled the 10 ppm sulphur gasoil for next year's term at $2.30-2.40 a barrel to benchmark Singapore quotes, higher than the current premium of $1.70 a barrel. For 500 ppm sulphur gasoil, the premiums tripled from 40 cents a barrel currently to $1.20 a barrel next year, they said.

S-Oil settled the 2012 350 ppm sulphur gasoil - the first time the refiner is selling the grade - at $1.60-1.70 a barrel to Singapore quotes. (Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan, editing by Miral Fahmy)