By Jessica Jaganathan

SINGAPORE Nov 17 South Korea's S-Oil Corp has finalised its 2012 gasoil term contract, with premiums ranging between 30 percent and 200 percent higher than current contracts, traders said on Thursday.

The higher premiums reflect a continued bullish sentiment for middle distillates, demand for which is growing faster than that for other oil products.

S-Oil has settled the 10 ppm sulphur gasoil for next year's term at premium of $2.30-2.40 a barrel to benchmark Singapore quotes, higher than the current premium of $1.70 a barrel. This is similar to 2012 term levels finalised by Taiwan's Formosa Petrochemical Corp.

For 500 ppm sulphur gasoil, the premiums tripled from 40 cents a barrel currently to $1.20 a barrel next year, they said.

S-Oil settled 350 ppm sulphur gasoil for 2012 at $1.60-1.70 a barrel premiums to Singapore quotes. This is the first time, the South Korean refiner has sold the 350 ppm sulphur gasoil - a grade compatible for the Chinese market - on a term basis, traders said.

Volumes and buyers were unclear but included PetroChina and Shell, they said.

"The levels look very high for next year probably on the expectations of growth for diesel in China," said a Singapore-based trader.

The jet fuel term contract, which the refiner was offering concurrently, is still being finalised and no details were available yet, the traders added.

S-Oil Corp was offering 300,000 to 600,000 barrels a month of 10 ppm sulphur diesel, 300,000 barrels a month of 350 ppm or 500 ppm sulphur gasoil and 300,000 to 600,000 barrels a month of jet fuel.

It sold about 1.2 million barrels of 10 ppm sulphur diesel and 360,000 barrels of 500 ppm sulphur diesel every month for this year. Buyers include Winson Oil, Vitol and Total.

For jet fuel, S-Oil sold about 1.5 million barrels a month at a discount of 25 cents to a premium of 18 cents a barrel to Singapore quotes. (Editing by Himani Sarkar)