BRIEF-AT&T says had 38.7 mln video subscribers at March 31, 2017
* AT&T Inc - at march 31, 2017, had 38.7 million video subscribers (excluding directv now) compared with 37.8 million at march 31, 2016 - sec filing
Dec 3 Soitec SA :
* Soitec and Shanghai Simgui Technology Co., Ltd. (Simgui), Chinese silicon-based semiconductor materials company, sign a distribution agreement to exclusively sell Soitec's 200-mm silicon-on-insulator (SOI) wafers in China
* SOI wafers are utilized in fabricating semiconductors such as radio-frequency (RF) integrated circuits (ICs) broadly used in smartphones and power ICs for automotive applications
* Distribution agreement expands the initial strategic collaboration between the two companies, already including a license and technology transfer
April 25 AT&T Inc, the No. 2 U.S. wireless carrier, reported a drop in quarterly revenue and unexpectedly lost postpaid subscribers as lower prices for its unlimited plans failed to attract customers in a saturated wireless market.