* Reports Q3 2014/2015 revenue of 48.0 million euros ($55.5 million) versus 33.1 million euros last year

* Sees Q4 revenue for Electronic division of 65.0 million euros

* Confirms that H2 operating loss will not be significantly reduced compared to H1

* Expects significant asset impairment charge to be recorded in H2, reflecting implemented scenario for solar activity and restructuring

* Deputy CEO Paul Boudre is appointed CEO, André-Jacques Auberton-Hervé keeps his post of Chairman of the Board

* On Jan. 16, Board of Directors has decided to implement and support a strategic plan to refocus activities on soitec electronics, its core business