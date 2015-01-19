Jan 19 Soitec SA :
* Reports Q3 2014/2015 revenue of 48.0 million euros ($55.5
million) versus 33.1 million euros last year
* Sees Q4 revenue for Electronic division of 65.0 million
euros
* Confirms that H2 operating loss will not be significantly
reduced compared to H1
* Expects significant asset impairment charge to be recorded
in H2, reflecting implemented scenario for solar activity and
restructuring
* Deputy CEO Paul Boudre is appointed CEO, André-Jacques
Auberton-Hervé keeps his post of Chairman of the Board
* On Jan. 16, Board of Directors has decided to implement
and support a strategic plan to refocus activities on soitec
electronics, its core business
