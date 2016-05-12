BRIEF-Ominto files for non-timely 10-Q
* Says expects the form 10-Q to be filed within the extension period Source text : http://bit.ly/2pToLPj Further company coverage:
May 12 SOL Holdings Corp :
* Says it won the appeal filed by ambitious-group regarding the dissatisfaction to the sentence announced on Dec. 22, 2015 with the Tokyo High Court
* Says ambitious-group to bear the lawsuit cost
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/oGJJgx
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Says expects the form 10-Q to be filed within the extension period Source text : http://bit.ly/2pToLPj Further company coverage:
May 16 Twitter Inc co-founder Biz Stone said on Tuesday he would be returning full time to the microblogging service in an unspecified role.