PARIS, April 16 Solar energy provider
Solairedirect set an indicative price range for its initial
public offering of 16-21.50 euros a share on Thursday, implying
a market capitalisation of 386 million euros ($412 million)
based on the mid-point.
The subscription period will run from Thursday until April
28 for the French offering and April 29 for the international
offering, the company said in a statement. Trading on Euronext
Paris is expected to begin on April 30.
"Solairedirect will use the net proceeds of the capital
increase to enhance its financial and strategic flexibility and
to fund investments in solar parks," the company said.
Citigroup and Deutsche Bank are acting as joint global
coordinators and joint lead managers on the IPO. Credit
Agricole, RBC Europe Limited and Carnegie AS are acting as joint
lead managers. Greentech Capital Advisors is acting as financial
adviser to Solairedirect.
($1 = 0.9365 euros)
(Reporting by Gilles Guillaume and James Regan; Editing by John
Irish)