By Tracy Rucinski and Byron Kaye
| MADRID/SYDNEY, Sept 28
MADRID/SYDNEY, Sept 28 A year after Spain, the
sunniest country in Europe, issued notice of a law forcing solar
energy-equipped homes and offices to pay a punitive tax,
architect Inaki Alonso re-installed a 250 watt solar panel on a
beam over his Madrid roof terrace.
"The government wanted people to be afraid to generate their
own energy, but they haven't dared to actually pass the law,"
Alonso said as he tightened screws on the panel on a sunny
summer day this month. He had removed solar panels from the roof
last year.
"We're tired of being afraid," he said.
Halfway across the globe, in the "sunshine state" of
Queensland, Australia, electrical engineer David Smyth says the
war waged by some governments and utilities against distributed
energy, the term used for power generated by solar panels, is
already lost.
"The utilities are in a death spiral," he told Reuters by
telephone while driving between a pub where he helped set up 120
solar panels to cut its A$60,000 ($53,000) annual power bill and
a galvanising plant which was also adding solar panels to reduce
costs.
In Australia, he said, solar panels have shifted from being
a heavily subsidised indulgence for environmentally-conscious
households to a pragmatic option for businesses wanting
certainty about what their running costs will be next year.
"Not many people are doing it because of emissions or the
environment," Smyth said. "It's about the cost."
Solar photovoltaic (PV) panels constitute the fastest
growing renewable energy technology in the world since 2000.
Global capacity has exploded from 1.5 gigawatts at the turn of
the century to 136 gigawatts currently, according to the
Paris-based International Energy Agency. Meanwhile, the price of
solar panels has plummeted 80 percent since 2008 thanks to
generous state subsidies aimed at promoting clean energy.
It's still less than one percent of energy capacity
worldwide, but the surge in installations of rooftop solar
panels is beginning to hit utilities and their business model of
charging customers on the basis of consumption.
Joined by traditional energy companies, they are lobbying
governments to reverse decades of subsidies to green, renewable
energy such as solar and, in some cases, to tax them.
In Europe, Australia and in the United States, energy
companies have powerful lobbies that argue that they form a
cornerstone of the economy and provide jobs to tens of
thousands. Governments are forced to pay heed and in some cases
they have acted.
SLASHED REBATES
Local Australian governments have slashed rebates for
households which feed spare solar energy back into the grid, and
approved massive increases to set daily connection fees. In
Queensland, Australia's most solar-powered state, one
state-owned grid company just raised daily connection fees by
1,142 percent while removing per-unit consumption charges -
effectively removing the incentive to switch to solar.
Spain's decree, although never converted to law, would force
solar-equipped homes and businesses to connect to the grid and
pay a tax on each kilowatt consumed.
Asked when it might be approved, an industry ministry
official told Reuters by e-mail: "It all depends on what the
cabinet decides to do in the coming months."
Nevertheless, the mere threat of the law was enough to
ground solar panel installations to a halt in the country. Fewer
panels have been installed in Spain this year than any since the
early 2000s, renewable energy experts say.
"The draft law was a brilliant move by the government to
keep people from going off the grid, delaying competition for
the big utilities," said Cote Romero of renewable energy
advisors ECOOO. "They've paralysed a whole sector without
actually regulating it."
And yet, households and businesses find solar energy
appealing in an environment where utility bills are increasing.
"Current policy is encouraging people to go off the grid,"
said Roger Gill, owner of Spanish solar energy company Expert
Sistemas Solares.
"Most of our clients right now are small businesses,
particularly in the farming and fishing industries, who are fed
up and want some stability in their energy costs."
Although the surge in solar energy may be fuelled in part by
environmental concerns, it is not being led by
environmentalists. Apple Inc, America's biggest
company, powers its biggest data centre, in Maiden, North
Carolina, with the country's largest privately-owned solar farm
which it owns.
Google Inc, America's third-largest company, gets
a third of the power for its giant Mountain View, California
headquarters from its own solar installation.
The record for a country installing solar PV in a year was
China, in 2013, with 11.3 gigawatts or nearly a third of global
installations. China wants 35 gigawatts of solar PV capacity by
2015 and 100 gigawatts, nearly the entire current world total,
by 2020.
A HIT WHERE IT HURTS
Solar's rapid rise - along with warmer weather, more energy
efficient appliances and various geopolitical factors - has
pushed down demand for traditional electricity and cut into
utilities' profits across the world.
Earlier this year, German energy giant RWE AG
blamed plant closures caused by solar demand for its 2.76
billion euro ($3.52 billion) loss in 2013; its first annual net
loss in more than 60 years. It and the two other German energy
companies - E.ON and EnBW - have seen their
combined market value dwindle by an average 54 percent since
2007.
A 60 percent drop in wholesale power prices in six
years has forced Germany's utilities to book billions of euros
in writedowns on their coal and gas plant portfolio.
"The low power prices are leaving a trail of blood in our
balance sheet," RWE Chief Financial Officer Bernhard Guenther
said in May, reporting first-quarter operating profit fell by a
fifth.
Although U.S. utilities have yet to feel a financial sting
from solar's rise, they are leery of a future in which the
burden of maintaining their delivery systems is spread among a
smaller number of customers.
Last year, Arizona became the first U.S. state to introduce
a solar tax after the state regulator let its main utility,
Pinnacle West Capital Corp unit Arizona Public Service
Co, charge 70 cents per kilowatt, or about $5 per month for most
households, to those on the grid who use solar.
That is much less than the $100 a month APS wanted, but
several other states are considering similar proposals, or have
pledged to reform electricity rates to address the rise of
distributed generation.
"Public utility commissions are all looking at this change
in the distribution system and potential change in the business
model of utilities," said David Owens, executive vice president
at Edison Electric Institute, the trade group for investor-owned
utilities in the United States.
The experience of Hawaii, which has a far larger percentage
of homeowners with rooftop panels than any other U.S. state,
offers a window into the challenges other regions may face as
they bring more and more distributed generation onto their
grids.
Homeowners on Oahu - Hawaii's most populous island - need to
get the utility's approval before installing solar because some
of the island's power circuits have reached a threshold where it
would be dangerous to add more PV without investing in upgrades
to the distribution system.
In Australia, Queensland state-owned power network company
Ergon reported a 5 percent slide in household energy consumption
in the 2013 financial year. Last month, the country's No. 1 and
No. 2 energy retailers, Origin Energy and AGL Energy
, both blamed solar uptake for declines in underlying
profit.
FIGHTING BACK
So old energy is fighting back.
Germany, the world's largest solar market following years of
generous state subsidies, imposed a levy in 2014 on small
businesses which use self-generated solar power - referred to as
the "sun tax".
"Those who protect the climate get penalised, those who harm
it get cleared," said Carsten Koernig, managing director of
German solar campaigner BSW.
"Instead of supporting solar power in its transition to
become competitive, it is now artificially made more expensive."
Australia's Queensland has ruled out a solar tax but
promised to re-jig energy pricing so that everyone -
solar-reliant or otherwise - pays the same. But that removes the
incentive to go solar, and leaves customers at the mercy of
later price rices by the utilities.
"Distributed generation (DG) could be the end of utilities
as we know them today," U.S. investment research firm
Morningstar said earlier this year. "Utilities' centralised
network monopolies break down when customers become
self-sufficient competitors."
Romero, the Spanish renewable energy expert, said:
"Utility companies know that the future is in renewables, but
they're not going to go down without putting up a fight."
(1 US dollar = 1.1361 Australian dollar)
(1 US dollar = 0.7846 euro)
(Additional reporting by Nichola Groom in Los Angeles,
Christoph Steitz in Frankfurt, Rory Carroll in San Francisco and
Jose Elias Rodriguez in Madrid; Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan)