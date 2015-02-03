Feb 3 Solar A/S :
* Enters into agreement concerning the divestment of assets
in Solar Deutschland GMBH
* If transaction is finalised as expected it will entail an
accounting gain of about 50 million Danish crowns ($7.60
million) and free up capital worth about 250 million crowns
calculated on a normalised basis
* 2014 preliminary result: realised revenue amounted to 11.2
billion crowns
* 2014 preliminary EBITA amounted to 67 million crowns
* Preliminary expectations for 2015 are strengthened from
divestment, but it will not result in any major changes
($1 = 6.5709 Danish crowns)
