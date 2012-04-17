* Module sales to rise as solar becomes more affordable

* Solar power capacity in sunny regions to rise to 150-250 GW

* Solar could provide peak power in emerging markets

LONDON, April 18 Solar power companies, struggling to digest plunging module prices and shrinking state subsidies, should bank on rising demand from households and businesses in sunny regions looking for cheaper energy bills, consultancy McKinsey said on Wednesday.

Domestic and commercial properties will drive global solar growth this decade as households and businesses can benefit from on-site generation at times when electricity demand soars, such as when users switch on air conditioning.

"Prices paid for solar are likely to continue to fall, but sales should rise as solar power becomes economically viable for an increasing number of customers," McKinsey analysts said in a solar power report published on Wednesday.

They forecast that solar power demand in the domestic and commercial sectors in regions with high sunshine could rise to as much as 150-250 gigawatts (GW) by 2020, compared with a 2011 total worldwide capacity of 65 GW.

Businesses in sunny areas like California, Hawaii, Italy or Spain have already installed solar power panels to cover their own electricity consumption and more are expected to follow.

Solar power businesses saw record losses last year and further cuts in state-sponsored tariffs have led to bankruptcies and insolvency filings of many big firms, notably German solar company Q-Cells, once the world's largest solar cell maker.

A second major growth opportunity is providing peak electricity capacity in emerging markets, such as India, Brazil or China, McKinsey said.

Solar capacity in the sector could rise to 150-170 GW by 2020 as new electric infrastructure needs to be built to power rising economic activity and populations. (Reporting by Karolin Schaps; Editing by Alison Birrane)