LONDON, April 18 Solar power companies,
struggling to digest plunging module prices and shrinking state
subsidies, should bank on rising demand from households and
businesses in sunny regions looking for cheaper energy bills,
consultancy McKinsey said on Wednesday.
Domestic and commercial properties will drive global solar
growth this decade as households and businesses can benefit from
on-site generation at times when electricity demand soars, such
as when users switch on air conditioning.
"Prices paid for solar are likely to continue to fall, but
sales should rise as solar power becomes economically viable for
an increasing number of customers," McKinsey analysts said in a
solar power report published on Wednesday.
They forecast that solar power demand in the domestic and
commercial sectors in regions with high sunshine could rise to
as much as 150-250 gigawatts (GW) by 2020, compared with a 2011
total worldwide capacity of 65 GW.
Businesses in sunny areas like California, Hawaii, Italy or
Spain have already installed solar power panels to cover their
own electricity consumption and more are expected to follow.
Solar power businesses saw record losses last year and
further cuts in state-sponsored tariffs have led to bankruptcies
and insolvency filings of many big firms, notably German solar
company Q-Cells, once the world's largest solar cell
maker.
A second major growth opportunity is providing peak
electricity capacity in emerging markets, such as India, Brazil
or China, McKinsey said.
Solar capacity in the sector could rise to 150-170 GW by
2020 as new electric infrastructure needs to be built to power
rising economic activity and populations.
(Reporting by Karolin Schaps; Editing by Alison Birrane)