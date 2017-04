Sept 9 Solar Company SA :

* Says Aug. 2014 sales 13.5 million zlotys versus 12.8 million zlotys last year

* says Aug. 2014 sales in its own stores 8 million zlotys versus 7.9 million zlotys a year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 698 3920)