Tea Party firebrand from Woodstock Georgia, makes the case for
solar power, she doesn't rely on the usual environmental talking
points. She speaks of property rights, national security and
free market competition.
Former Republican Congressman Barry Goldwater, Jr. casts his
support for solar energy as a conservative stance against
monopoly power utilities that "want to limit energy choice."
Dooley and Goldwater, along with the right-leaning pro-solar
groups they founded, have been widely hailed in media reports as
proof that conservatives are beginning to embrace renewable
energy. But public records and interviews show the groups'
support among conservative donors is thin, and the money behind
them comes almost entirely from liberal-leaning environmental
groups and the solar industry itself.
Floridians for Solar Choice, a group Dooley helped found to
qualify a rooftop solar initiative for the 2016 Florida ballot,
has received about 95 percent of its funding - more than
$360,000 - from the Southern Alliance For Clean Energy (SACE)
and its political arm the SACE Action Fund, traditional
environmental groups with long records of climate change
activism.
Goldwater's group, Tell Utilities Solar Won't Be Killed
(TUSK), received more than $450,000 - the bulk of its funding
during a recent campaign in Arizona - from SolarCity,
America's largest provider of rooftop solar installations.
The large donations have helped the renewable energy
technology gain a foothold in parts of the country traditionally
hostile to environmental activism. But they have come despite
some significant philosophical gaps between funders and
recipients.
The SACE Action Fund, for example, describes itself as
"striving to make clean energy solutions to climate change a top
priority." When asked by a reporter for her views on global
warming, Dooley responded: "That's not something I am thinking
about or taking a position on."
"You start talking about climate change and global warming
and people will tune you out," she said. "But you talk about
monopolies and competition and the need for security against a
terrorist attack, they will listen."
The website of Goldwater's organization casts the fight for
solar as a battle against the "socialist control" of the
"monopoly utilities."
Some traditional environmental groups have been wary of
making alliances with the new conservative groups. Frank
Jackalone, Florida staff director of the Sierra Club, said that
when someone in his organization first advanced the idea of
working with Tea Party supporters he was skeptical.
"We have been on opposite sides with the Tea Party on so
many issues," he said.
Eventually, however, the Sierra Club and other environmental
organizations joined forces with Dooley's groups, which also
include the Green Tea Coalition and Conservatives for Energy
Freedom, to promote the Florida initiative.
Dooley is hopeful that she can rally broad support among
Republicans for her message. "Conservatives are very receptive
to solar when the right messenger delivers the right message,"
she said.
But her task won't be easy. Polling by the PEW Research
Center in 2014 found that while 65 percent of Americans overall
support the development of wind, solar and hydrogen power, about
65 percent of conservatives oppose it.
Utilities and traditional conservative organizations,
including the Koch brothers-backed Americans For Prosperity and
the American Legislative Exchange Council, have fought to block
states from passing pro-solar bills that would make it easier
for homeowners to go solar.
"That has been the challenge: to reengineer the politics of
solar on the right," said Jason Rose, a spokesman for TUSK.
A GEORGIA VICTORY
The conservative push for solar had some of its earliest
success in Georgia, where Dooley's Green Tea Coalition and
others critical of utility Georgia Power's control of the
electricity market first began to lobby for "energy choice."
Jason Rooks, a lobbyist for Georgia's solar industry trade
group, had spent years trying to advance solar power's prospects
in the state before hiring conservative communications
strategist Derrick Dickey last year. Dickey helped Rooks craft a
message that would connect with GOP legislators.
"I always resisted the green jobs argument, the global
warming argument. All of that wasn't going to work in Georgia,"
said Rooks.
On his own, Dickey founded Georgians for Solar Freedom LLC,
as a conservative organization backing solar. Armed with a red,
white, and blue logo, it has attracted a modest following on
social media, including about 300 Twitter followers and 1,700
"likes" on Facebook.
The conservative message for solar power in Georgia is also
being sounded by the solar industry-funded Georgia Property
Rights Council, founded in 2013 by a group of attorneys who help
renewable energy developers use tax credits and other
incentives.
"Folks are obviously reluctant to do things that they don't
feel comfortable with, and the conservative nature of the state
is such that they can understand property rights," said Lee
Peterson, an attorney who serves on the board of the council.
The conservative groups all supported a Republican-written
bill the governor signed earlier this week, which allows
homeowners to lease solar panels from an installer rather than
pay upfront for the $20,000 to $30,000 systems.
Dooley said her interest in promoting solar power began when
utility ratepayers were hit with bills for cost-overruns at
Georgia Power's new nuclear power plants.
Her advocacy for solar in Georgia attracted the attention of
SACE, and together they launched Floridians for Solar Choice to
promote the Florida ballot initiative, which would allow
homeowners to sell power produced from their rooftop panels.
"There are messages that conservatives can deliver much
better than folks from the environmental community can," said
Stephen Smith, executive director of both SACE and the SACE
Action Fund.
SACE's top donor is the Energy Foundation, a California
non-profit singled out for scrutiny by Senate Republicans in a
2014 report examining what they said was a "far-left
environmental machine that undermines American free enterprise
and resource security."
Dooley said the Florida initiative also has received small
contributions from conservative donors, but she acknowledged
that the money they've given doesn't amount to much. As of early
May, a gofundme.com page put up in late 2014 for her
Conservatives for Energy Freedom had gathered three donations
amounting to less than $800. It has since been taken down, and
Dooley says donations also came by other means.
"Grassroots conservative groups, many Tea Parties and local
level groups, they don't have a lot of money," she said.
Goldwater, the son of Arizona's five-term Republican U.S.
Senator Barry Goldwater, founded TUSK amid a 2013 battle between
rooftop solar supporters and the Arizona Public Service utility
over rates charged to customers with solar panels. The group
immediately attracted the support of The Alliance for Solar
Choice (TASC), a coalition of rooftop solar installers that
includes SolarCity and Sunrun.
"We're certainly proud to be their friends on these issues,"
TASC co-chairman Bryan Miller said. The group has also
contributed small amounts of money to Dooley's efforts,
according to Miller.
Goldwater defends the funding TUSK has received from the
industry saying the group needs it to effectively oppose
better-funded utility lobby groups operating in the state.
"Utilities are huge giants. They've got more money than God,
and they are not afraid to part with it," he said.
(Reporting by Nichola Groom in Los Angeles and Richard
