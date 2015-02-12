Feb 11 Apple Inc's deal to buy nearly
$1 billion of power from a massive First Solar Inc
plant could be the first of a stampede of contracts driven by
the looming change in a solar tax incentive that makes such
projects particularly attractive.
Together with a sharp drop in the cost of solar power and
corporate efforts to rack up green credentials, the expiring tax
subsidies have large energy purchasers taking a hard look at
buying solar under big long-term contracts.
Apple on Tuesday said it would spend $848 million over 25
years to buy 130 megawatts of electricity from a 280 MW plant -
the solar industry's largest-ever corporate power purchase
agreement, or PPA.
Apple's major financial commitment gives solar a level of
mainstream credibility that should entice other new customers.
"This is a market-making type of transaction," said Tom
Werner, chief executive of SunPower Corp, a U.S. solar
company that is majority owned by France's Total SA.
SunPower is already seeing a rush to get projects done
before a critical federal tax credit for solar projects drops to
10 percent from 30 percent in 2017, Werner added.
SunPower, First Solar, SunEdison Inc, Recurrent
Energy LLC, which is being acquired by solar panel maker
Canadian Solar Inc, and 8minutenergy Renewables LLC are
among the developers of the massive solar installations that
have cropped up to serve the utility industry. Their size can
rival that of a coal- or natural gas-fired plant.
The Apple-First Solar deal could serve as a template for
other big companies like Google Inc and Facebook Inc
to use large-scale solar plants to bypass utilities when
they need to power their operations.
"Given the profile of Apple and their reputation we think
it's going to stimulate a lot of other companies that may not
have programs as active as Apple's to ask questions - is there a
smarter better way we can procure our energy?," First Solar CEO
Jim Hughes said in an interview.
COST IS KING
To be competitive in the market, large-scale solar projects
need to be able to sell power for about 5 cents per kwh, a cost
level that is starting to become feasible for the technology,
although just barely, according to Shayle Kann, senior vice
president of research at market research firm GTM Research.
With large solar projects, customers can save between 15 and
20 percent off their energy bills over the course of a contract,
according to Ed Lieberman, vice president of customer
development at CustomerFirst Renewables, a Washington-based firm
that advises large organizations on renewable power procurement.
The deadline to claim the full 30 percent federal tax credit
should drive a boom in activity over the next two years,
Lieberman added.
About 14 gigawatts of utility-scale projects are scheduled
to come online in 2015 and 2016, compared with just 1 GW in
2017, according to Shayle Kann, senior vice president of
research at market research firm GTM Research.
Corporations and other non-utility customers will buy more
than 100 MW of the power from those projects this year and
potentially more than double that next year, Kann said.
Even before Apple's announcement on Tuesday, the market was
growing. Apple already had plans to power a new Arizona data
center with solar power. And last year Duke Energy Corp
reached a 20-year deal to sell power from a 52 MW project in
North Carolina to The George Washington University, American
University and George Washington University Hospital.
Also last year, the University of California signed 25-year
agreements to buy 80 MW of power from two Frontier Renewables
LLC projects in Fresno County.
(Reporting By Nichola Groom; Editing by Christian Plumb)