By Gerhard Mey
TORSHAVN, Faroe Islands, March 20 A solar
eclipse thrilled thousands of sky gazers on remote Arctic
islands on Friday but clouds disappointed some viewers of a rare
celestial show that was also partly visible for millions in
Europe, Africa and Asia.
People cheered and clapped as the moon blocked the sun for
about 2.5 minutes under clear skies on the icy Norwegian islands
of Svalbard, where tourists had been warned of risks of
frostbite and polar bears after an attack on Thursday.
But clouds masked the sky over Torshavn, the capital of the
Faroe Islands further south and the only other place where a
total eclipse was visible from land as the moon's shadow skimmed
across the Atlantic.
"It was overcast, there was rain and wind. You could see
nothing. It was a disappointment for everybody," said Gabor
Lantos, a Hungarian tourist. "Some tourists were so irritated,
they argued with tour operators, demanding their money back."
Others were more awestruck by the sudden darkness.
"It was worth coming here from Australia, probably not as
good as the 2012 eclipse we saw in Cairns, but still worth
coming," said Australian visitor Michael Tonks. Street lights
came on automatically as the sky blackened.
Some eclipse viewers gathered on an icy mountainside in
Svalbard. "We couldn't ask for more. It was stunning," said
Ronny Brunvoll, head of the Visit Svalbard organisation.
In Svalbard, a polar bear mauled a Czech tourist on
Thursday, breaking into his tent as he slept. Jakub Moravev,
flown by helicopter to hospital, escaped with light injuries to
his face, chest and an arm.
POPULATION SWELLS FOR ECLIPSE
The Faroe Islands expected about 8,000 visitors on top of
the archipelago's 50,000 population for the first eclipse in the
region in 60 years. About 2,000 people made the trek to
Svalbard, doubling the population there.
"I've seen aurora, I've seen some volcano eruptions, but the
total eclipse is still the most spectacular thing I've ever
seen. And each one is unique," said Fred Espenak, a retired NASA
astrophysicist in Torshavn.
In an eclipse, when skies are clear, stars and planets are
suddenly visible in daytime and a ring of fire - the corona -
appears around the sun.
In one famous experiment, a 1919 eclipse provided evidence
for Einstein's theory of relativity by showing that the sun's
mass bent light from distant stars.
On Friday, electrical grids claimed success in managing the
unprecedented disruption to solar power from the eclipse that
brought sudden, massive swings in supply over a 2-1/2-hour
period.
The small audience on Friday contrasted with tens of
millions of people who saw the last major eclipse in Europe in
1999. This time around, a partial eclipse was visible mainly in
Europe and Russia, and glanced parts of North Africa, the Middle
East and Asia.
Twitter was dominated by the eclipse, with seven of the top
10 trending terms related to the sun and moon in Germany. And
the German word for "doomsday" was the ninth most popular topic.
