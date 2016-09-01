Sept 1 A solar eclipse delighted astronomy fans
on Reunion Island in the Indian Ocean on Thursday, drawing sky
watchers outside to watch the moon pass before the sun to make a
so-called "ring of fire".
Some 3,000 people gathered on the southwestern side of the
French-governed island to see the "annular solar eclipse" - the
moment when the moon blots out most of the sun to create the
appearance of a bright ring around its edges.
Wearing protective glasses, residents and tourists watched
and took pictures of the astronomical phenomenon for several
hours.
"I (once) saw a solar eclipse...but I have never seen an
annular solar eclipse before," Austrian tourist Beate Sosz said.
"It is great."
