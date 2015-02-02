Feb 2 Solar Fabrik fuer Produktion und Vertrieb von Solartechnischen Produkten AG :

* Files for insolvency in self administration

* Says company filed for insolvency, since an insolvency situation due a shortage of liquidity could occur in course of 2nd quarter 2015

* Says company does not suffer from over-indebtedness and is not insolvent

* Solar-Fabrik Wismar GmbH, subsidiary which is fully owned by Solar-Fabrik, has also filed for insolvency proceedings in self administration at local court of Freiburg,

* Remaining subsidiaries of Solar-Fabrik AG have not filed for insolvency proceedings