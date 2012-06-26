June 26 Solar panel manufacturers face three
more years of tough conditions until the market shuts down
excess production capacity, according to a new report issued on
Tuesday by renewable power consultancy GTM Research.
Production capacity for photovoltaic solar panels this year
stands at 59 gigawatts, about double the 30 gigawatts expected
to be sold into the global market, according to GTM analyst
Shyam Mehta.
About 21 gigawatts of the current production is expected to
be retired by 2015 as panel prices continue their steep
declines, GTM said.
Companies such as Suntech Power Holdings, Yingli
Green Energy Holding Co Ltd and First Solar Inc
have all expanded manufacturing in recent years to supply panels
into the fast-growing market for renewable power.
But with subsidies in top European markets including Germany
and Italy falling under the knife, the panel makers have been
forced to pull back on their expansion plans, and most are
operating manufacturing lines at levels well below their
capacity.
"The training wheels of subsidies are coming off, and the
next few years will see the industry's first attempt to ride
without support. Consequently, the next three years will be an
extremely difficult period," Mehta said.
The glut of supplies has already taken its toll on the
industry, sending several U.S., European and Asian companies
into bankruptcy as they failed to keep pace with a more than 50
percent drop in wholesale panel prices since the beginning of
2011.
The drop in panel prices, which currently stand at about
70-85 cents per watt for most major manufacturers, will
continue, with prices likely to reach 45 cents by 2015, GTM
said.
Leading that price drop will be Chinese companies such as
Trina Solar Ltd, Yingli Green Energy, Jinko Solar
and Hareon Solar, according to GTM.
While those price drops will make solar power more
affordable, they will force many companies to alter their
strategies and potentially cede the panel-making business to
more efficient players, Mehta said.
"Most current PV manufacturers will have to take a long,
hard look in the mirror and make tough decisions about their
future role in the industry," said Mehta.