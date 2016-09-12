Sept 12 Solar panel installer SolarCity Corp
, which is being bought by Tesla Motors Inc for
$2.6 billion, said on Monday it had raised $305 million to fund
its projects.
A private investment fund affiliated with Quantum Strategic
Partners Ltd provided the equity investment, the company said.
The fund was advised by Soros Fund Management LLC.
The deal included an 18-year-loan syndicated to five
institutional investors, SolarCity said.
The solar company said last month it faced
greater-than-usual delays in closing new project financing
commitments due to its takeover talks with Tesla.
(Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru:; Editing by Sriraj
Kalluvila)