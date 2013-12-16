Dec 16 When Gloria Adams signed a contract to
install a rooftop solar power system on her Oahu home in late
August, she looked forward to lower electric bills and a return
on her investment in the years ahead.
She never dreamed that she would have to stop the project,
get the Hawaiian Electric Company's permission before she could
proceed, and possibly help pay for any upgrades to her
neighborhood's electricity circuits to handle the extra load.
Her home improvement ran afoul of a rule that went into
effect in September.
The regulation requires homeowners on Oahu - Hawaii's most
populous island - to get the utility's approval before
installing photovoltaic (PV) rooftop solar systems.
In areas like Mililani, where Adams lives, the utility's
power circuits have reached a threshold where it would be
dangerous to add PV systems without investing in upgrades to the
distribution system.
"We didn't anticipate having to pay HECO when we took this
on," Adams said. "They are acting like they got caught with
their pants down, saying, 'We don't know how to deal with
this.'"
What's happening in Hawaii is a sign of battles to come in
the rest of the United States, solar industry and electric
utility executives said. The conflict is the latest variation on
what was a controversial issue this year in top solar markets
California and Arizona. It was a hot topic at a solar industry
conference last week: how to foster the growth of rooftop solar
power while easing the concerns of regulated utilities that see
its rise as a threat.
The Oahu rule created a dispute between the island's solar
power companies and Hawaiian Electric.
Charles Wang, co-owner of Hawaii ECO Project, a small solar
company, told a conference in California last week that the
clouds over Oahu's rooftop solar growth foreshadow conflicts
between the solar power industry and regulated utilities on the
U.S. mainland.
"I am from the future," Wang told solar executives gathered
for the U.S. Solar Market Insight Conference in a packed hotel
ballroom in San Diego. He said he was there to tell "a
cautionary tale" about the difficulties of fighting a monolithic
utility.
Since the Oahu rule went into effect three months ago, it
has hurt business and "deflated the movement," Wang said. The
rule led to a 50 percent drop in business in this quarter at
many solar installers, according to interviews with many in
Hawaii's solar industry.
Residential rooftop solar permits on Oahu are being issued
at about half the rate they were just a few months ago,
according to the City and County of Honolulu's Department of
Planning and Permitting.
That slide is an about-face for a state accustomed to more
than doubling its solar installations every year since 2010.
Hawaii's percentage of homes with rooftop solar systems far
surpasses that in any other state.
SAFETY AND THE POWER SUPPLY
Hawaiian Electric, an investor-owned utility, has serious
concerns. The inconsistent power generated by so many rooftop
solar systems threatens the safety and reliability of its small,
independent power grids, a Hawaiian Electric executive said.
The utility, which must balance generation supplies with
demand, has no control over the power flowing from the roughly
200 megawatts of rooftop systems on Oahu. Unlike large power
projects that the utility owns and operates, there is no
mechanism in place for the company to see how much electricity
the rooftop PV systems are sending to the grid at any given
moment.
"It's almost like you have a 200 MW power plant ... and you
don't know what it's going to do," Scott Seu, Hawaiian
Electric's vice president for energy resources and operations,
said in an interview.
On cloudy days, for example, there are big swings in the
amount of energy that photovoltaic solar systems generate. Those
fluctuations are tougher to manage on a small grid that is
entirely self-sufficient.
Seu compared the growth of rooftop PV in Hawaii to a rock
that makes a small ripple when thrown in an ocean, but a large
wave if tossed into a very small pond.
The risk is that rapid voltage spikes could damage home
appliances or worse - injure crews working on the distribution
circuit.
"This is not about the electric company trying to put
barriers in front of people," Seu said.
Hawaiian Electric, serving Oahu, is a subsidiary of Hawaiian
Electric Industries , which owns two other
utilities supplying power to other Hawaiian islands.
To solve the problem, both the utility and the solar
industry are looking at better monitoring and forecasting tools
as well as adding battery storage to the grid. More advanced
inverters, which convert a solar system's electrical output into
a current that can be fed into the grid and can be disconnected
quickly from the distribution system, could provide better and
faster control of a rooftop solar system's output.
Although Hawaii's problems are specific to the way its small
independent power grids work, the issue offers a window into the
challenges other states may face as they bring more and more
rooftop solar onto their grids.
"I see us as really the Petri dish out here in Hawaii," said
Leslie Cole-Brooks, executive director of the Hawaii Solar
Energy Association. "Everyone is going to get to this point."
She said that unlike in other parts of the country, the
utility supports renewable energy and works "in good faith" on
solutions. But she added that the solar industry feels unfairly
blindsided by the abruptness of the recent rule change.
POWER STRUGGLE IN PARADISE
Hawaii, with its sunny weather and sky-high electricity
rates, is one of the world's best markets for solar power. The
island state burns pricey fuel oil imported from Asia for most
of its power generation. That means a homeowner who installs a
PV rooftop solar system costing tens of thousands of dollars can
see a payback several years sooner than in the rest of the
country.
More dependent on fossil fuels for electricity than any
other state, Hawaii has the most aggressive renewable energy
target in the United States. It aims to generate 40 percent of
its power from renewable energy sources by 2030. Only some of
that will come from distributed solar. Utility-scale geothermal,
wind and biomass projects, as well as large solar plants, will
play a big part.
The recent tensions between Hawaiian Electric and the solar
industry resembled high-stakes battles this year over a major
solar incentive in California, Arizona and elsewhere. In those
states, utilities argued that increasing numbers of homeowners
going solar - and getting paid by the utility for the excess
power their systems generate, under a policy known as net energy
metering - will force ratepayers without solar systems to
shoulder the cost of maintaining the power grid.
The solar industry fought back, saying utilities are afraid
of losing market share to non-centralized, or distributed, power
sources.
By year end, nearly 10 percent of Hawaiian Electric
customers will generate their own electricity with solar panels,
the utility said. That is far above the 1.4 percent of
households in California, which has more solar installed than
any other U.S. state.
At those levels, about a quarter of Hawaiian Electric's
neighborhood electricity circuits have reached a threshold that
is dangerous to surpass without investing in upgrades to the
distribution system. Customers who want to install solar in
those areas now need to wait for safety and reliability studies
to be performed. They ultimately would be required to pay for
any upgrades needed to allow more solar.
On the other Hawaiian islands, customers have had to get
approval before installing PV systems for awhile and it hasn't
been a problem. But the requirement caused resentment on Oahu,
home to 75 percent of the state's population and the island that
has driven Hawaii's solar boom.
The number of solar installers in Hawaii has soared to 300
from just a few dozen five years ago. Those businesses are
scrambling to adjust to a reality that will cause the market to
shrink in 2014 after years of super-charged growth, according to
forecasts from GTM Research, which compiles data on the U.S.
solar industry.
R&R Solar Supply, a 25-year-old distributor of solar panels
to installers statewide, recently rented nine 40-foot (12-meter)
containers to store panels meant to go on Hawaiian rooftops in
the fourth quarter - typically the industry's busiest time of
year. Its Honolulu warehouse is "packed to the gills," said
Chief Executive Officer Rolf Christ, adding his panel business
is down 50 percent.
))