MILAN, July 13 A new incentive scheme for photovoltaic energy will start in Italy, the world's second-biggest solar market, on August 27, or 45 days after a 6 billion euro cumulative annual limit on support is exceeded, its energy regulator said on Friday.

The 6-billion euro ($7.31 billion) threshold was passed on July 12, triggering an announced passage to the new support scheme, the regulator said in a statement.

Italy's photovoltaic energy generation, which turns sunlight into power, has boomed since 2007 on the back of generous incentives. The country has attracted major solar equipment makers such as Chinese groups Suntech Power Holdings, Trina Solar and Yingli Green Energy Holding and U.S. firms First Solar and SunPower Corp.

But after the incentives ballooned above expected limits, Italy last Friday approved decrees to bring them in line with falling costs for equipment and to ease the burden on consumers who pay for the incentives in utility bills. ($1 = 0.8208 euros) (Reporting by Svetlana Kovalyova; editing by James Jukwey)