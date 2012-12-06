LOS ANGELES Dec 6 Los Angeles Mayor Antonio
Villaraigosa on Thursday will approve contracts to buy 460
megawatts of electricity from two large solar projects in
Nevada, he said in a statement.
The projects include K Road Power's 250 MW Moapa
installation, which will be located on tribal land north of Las
Vegas, and Sempra Energy's Copper Mountain Solar 3 near
Boulder City, Nevada. Los Angeles will buy 210 MW of Copper
Mountain 3's 250 MW of output.
The deals are part of Los Angeles' goal to source 25 percent
of its electricity needs from renewables by 2016 and 33 percent
by 2020.
Solar panel suppliers have not been selected for the
projects.