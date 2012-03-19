March 19 Global photovoltaic solar installations
jumped 40 percent to a record 27.4 gigawatts, helped by a late
surge of activity ahead of subsidy cuts, according to a report
by consultancy NPD Solarbuzz issued on Monday.
Demand for photovoltaic solar power, which turns sunlight
into electricity, has increased sharply in recent years, and a
glut of new production, largely from China, sent prices for
solar panels plummeting last year.
That sent shares in many of the world's leading
manufacturers, such as Suntech Power Holdings, First
Solar and Yingli Green Energy, down by more
than half during the year as their profit margins shrank.
Solarbuzz said the global industry generated $93 billion in
revenues last year, up 12 percent from the previous year, while
the industry raised more than $8 billion in corporate equity and
debt, Solarbuzz said.
European countries accounted for 18.7 GW, or 68 percent of
world demand in 2011, led by Germany and Italy, according to the
report.
But both those countries have trimmed their solar
incentives, moves that analysts expect will curtail in the two
countries that make up more than half the global market.
China's consumption of the panels jumped nearly five-fold in
2011, making the country the third-largest market, behind
Germany and Italy and followed by the United States and France.