LOS ANGELES, Sept 10 U.S. solar installations
jumped 116 percent in the second quarter from a year ago thanks
to the completion of more than 20 big projects for utilities,
according to an industry report released on Monday.
The quarter was the largest ever for utility installations,
which represented 447 megawatts of the 742 MW total.
Procurement of utility-scale projects, however, is down, the
report said, meaning such lofty figures are unlikely to continue
quarter after quarter. That's because utilities in states where
they are required to source a percentage of their power from
renewable sources have largely met those requirements for now.
"They are under no obligation to sign more (power purchase
agreements)," said Shayle Kann, a solar analyst with GTM
Research. "So there is a gap period where the utilities wait to
see if the projects get completed and before they start up
procurement again."
The quarter's total installations was the second-best ever
for the U.S. solar industry, behind only the 791.3 MW installed
in the fourth quarter of last year, according to the report by
GTM Research and lobbying group the Solar Energy Industries
Association.
The residential solar market was roughly flat during the
quarter, while non-residential installations slid 33 percent
from the previous quarter due to a decline in incentives.
GTM revised its full-year installation outlook slightly
downward to 3.2 gigawatts from 3.3 GW.
The U.S. market, though robust, still represents just 10
percent of the global market and is unlikely to soothe the pain
that solar panel makers have suffered due to an oversupply of
equipment that has erased profits.
"It's still not making or breaking the global market," said
Kann.
Average sales prices for solar panels slid to 87 cents per
watt during the quarter, 44 percent below the previous year's
$1.56 per watt.
(Reporting By Nichola Groom; Editing by Tim Dobbyn)