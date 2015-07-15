July 15 Two solar financing startups backed by
Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers - Kilowatt Financial and Clean
Power Finance - said on Wednesday they will combine to create a
larger company that will offer loans, leases and other products
to help U.S. consumers go solar.
Terms of the deal, which will enable the companies to
compete more effectively against larger rivals including
SolarCity Corp and SunRun Inc, were not
disclosed.
The combination of two prominent solar financing startups is
significant for a market that is growing dramatically ahead of
the expiration of a key federal tax credit for solar
installations at the end of next year.
The two companies, whose new venture will be called Elevate
Power, will have 50,000 existing customers and $1.6 billion in
project and loan financing under management.
In addition to solar, Elevate will provide financing for
projects that make homes more energy-efficient.
Kilowatt, a financier, and CPF, which has an online
marketplace that connects solar installers to financing options,
have worked together since 2012.
"We just looked at it and said we think at the end of the
day we can make a nationwide company with great products that
are faster and better by taking control of all the financing,"
Nat Kreamer, chief executive of Clean Power Finance, said in an
interview.
Kreamer will serve as Elevate Power's CEO. The deal is
expected to close in the third quarter.
(Reporting by Nichola Groom in Los Angeles; Editing by Matthew
Lewis)