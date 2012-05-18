May 18 Solar stocks slumped to fresh lows on
Friday as investors continued to punish Chinese solar companies
a day after the United States said it would impose new duties on
imports from the world's leading solar manufacturer.
Suntech Power Holdings was down 4.2 percent, Trina
Solar Ltd slid 5 percent and Yingli Green Energy
dropped 7.5 percent, extending declines made on Thursday when
the U.S. Commerce Department ruled China-based solar companies
had violated trade rules and 'dumped' their products in the U.S.
at below-market prices.
The preliminary trade ruling, which is expected to be
finalized later this year, puts import duties on Chinese imports
of more than 31 percent.
Chinese companies blasted the duties, warning that they
would push up prices for solar panels in the United States,
making the renewable power systems more expensive.
"We're all trying to use the best global technology to get
where (solar) doesn't need government support," Mark Kingsley,
chief commercial officer at Trina Solar, told Reuters.
"And the only way you can get there is rigorous, month after
month, year after year efforts to get the cost down."
Trina, which sold more than 20 percent of its production in
the United States last year, has shifted its production sources
to suppliers outside China in order to avoid the duties, and
does not expect an immediate dent in its business.
Still, Kingsley said Trina's most efficient solar products,
which are made in China, will now be shipped markets other than
the United States.
The duties could end up hurting the U.S. solar industry,
according to some industry analysts, because they could slow the
rapid price declines that have made the technology less reliant
on government subsidies.
That is particularly important now, with low natural gas
prices making new solar electricity plant look less economically
viable, according to Rob Stone, analyst with Cowen & Co in
Boston.
"Anytime the United States puts up protective barriers to
the benefit of a small group of manufacturers, it distorts
global trade and it hurts more people than it helps," said
Stone.
Still, the damage to the Chinese solar industry could have a
lasting impact, forcing many of the companies to speed their
plans to move production sites to new countries.
"The U.S. decision actually marks the peak of solar for
China. From here it will become a global business," said Auriga
USA analyst Hari Chandra Polavarapu.
U.S.-based solar companies also suffered on Friday,
reversing gains made on Thursday after trade duties were
announced.
First Solar shares fell to new all-time lows at
$13.75 per share, while shares in SunPower Corp, which
is majority-owned by Total SA, dropped 9 percent to
$5.08.