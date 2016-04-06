NEW YORK, April 6 The likely bankruptcy of solar developer SunEdison Inc is pulling down so-called yieldcos, once thought of as a safer way to invest in the notably volatile renewable energy industry, and bringing in income-oriented fund managers who say they are picking up shares at a bargain.

Yieldcos - spinoffs of solar companies that own solar farms and, like real estate investment trusts, pay steady dividends to shareholders - have not proven immune to the 28 percent decline in solar stocks for the year to date. Shares of 8Point3 Energy Partners LP, a yieldco formed by First Solar Inc and SunPower Corp, are down 12.3 percent since the start of January, while shares of NextEra Energy Partners LP , a spinoff of parent NextEra Energy Inc, are down 12.5 percent over the same time.

Yet those declines are pushing the yieldcos' dividend yields higher, drawing in fund managers from firms including Fidelity, Prudential and Calvert who say that SunEdison's problems are unfairly weighing down the sector.

A unit of SunEdison warned on March 29 that the parent company, whose aggressive acquisition strategy has saddled it with almost $12 billion of debt, is at "substantial risk" of bankruptcy.

"There was this mad rush to yieldcos and now there's a mad rush away, but there's a bunch of yieldcos that are doing just fine but have been battered by market psychology," said Murray Rosenblith, co-manager of the New Alternatives Fund. "If you've got the stomach for it, these are great buying opportunities."

One of his largest holdings is NextEra Energy Partners, a yieldco whose dividend yield has nearly tripled over the last year to 4.66 percent as its share price dropped 40 percent to $26. The company is profitable and trades below its book value, or less than the value of its assets. Rosenblith said there is "no risk" of the company cutting its dividend.

HIT BOTTOM?

Overall, yieldco shares "appear to be in a bottoming process" now that oil prices seem to have stabilized and should rebound later this year as their higher yields attract investors, said Angelo Zino, an analyst at S&P Global Market Intelligence.

"The underlying assets remain very attractive and generate substantial cash flow. As long as you have a reputable sponsor behind you, there's less risk than the market thinks," he said.

But the yieldcos connected with SunEdison - TerraForm Power Inc and TerraForm Global Inc - will likely continue to suffer, he said, though he does not expect for them to fold even if the parent company files for bankruptcy.

Ben Kallo, an analyst at Robert W. Baird, said "there are still question marks" around the different layers of debt issued by SunEdison and whether assets held in part by either TerraForm Power or TerraForm Global could be a target of SunEdison's creditors.

The dividend payments of 8Point3, Nextera Energy Partners and NRG Yield appear to be stable, however, even as their share prices swoon.

"SunEdison was very aggressive on their acquisitions and set very high growth rates that were not realistic in any kind of market," he said. "That's left some scar tissue on yieldcos and it will take some time to heal."

(Editing by Linda Stern and Matthew Lewis)