March 13 The Obama administration on Wednesday
approved three large renewable energy projects - two solar and
one wind - in the U.S. West that combined will produce enough
energy to power 340,000 homes.
The projects, announced by Interior Secretary Ken Salazar at
a press conference in San Francisco, include NextEra Energy
Inc's 750-megawatt McCoy Solar Energy Project near
Blythe, California. When completed, the project would be one of
the largest solar developments in the world.
The remaining two projects include the 150-megawatt Desert
Harvest Solar Farm proposed by EDF Renewable Energy and
the 200 MW Searchlight Wind Energy Project. Searchlight, which
is being developed by Duke Energy Corp, will use Siemens
wind turbines.
Both solar projects will use photovoltaic solar panels.