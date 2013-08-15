Washington Aug 15 The White House has started
installing solar panels on the first family residence as part of
an energy retrofit that will improve the efficiency of the
building, a White House official said on Thursday.
President Obama in 2009 directed federal agencies to improve
energy efficiency and increase the use of renewable energy, and
in late 2010 pledged to put solar panels on the White House.
It is not the first time a solar system has been installed
on the White House roof. President Jimmy Carter put panels up in
1979, but they were removed in 1986 during roof repairs made
under President Ronald Reagan and never replaced.
A decade ago, President George W. Bush installed a small
solar system on a maintenance shed that serves the White House
grounds.
The official did not specify the manufacturer of the solar
panels, but said they are "American-made."
