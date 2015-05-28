May 28 Top U.S. solar installer SolarCity Corp
on Thursday said it has partnered with Bank of America
on a $200 million fund that will enable smaller
investors such as regional banks to finance the company's
residential solar systems.
The move is aimed at bringing new capital into the
fast-growing rooftop solar industry and ultimately reducing the
cost of that capital, SolarCity's chief executive, Lyndon Rive,
said.
"That will bring many more investors and then more
competition, and then that will reduce the cost," Rive said in
an interview.
SolarCity and other solar financing companies for years have
raised funds of $100 million or more to finance their rooftop
systems from major corporations such as Google and U.S.
Bancorp. These so-called tax equity funds allow the
companies to claim the lucrative federal tax credits for solar
energy systems. The funds generate returns of between 8 and 10
percent.
Homeowners benefit by avoiding the hefty upfront cost of a
solar system in favor of low monthly payments for about 20
years.
SolarCity's new fund is intended to attract investors such
as regional banks or smaller corporations that may only be able
to contribute $20 million to $25 million.
Bank of America will serve as the administrator of the fund
and will provide whatever capital is needed to reach $200
million, Rive said, adding that he hopes the program is the
first of many like it.
"We will deploy that $200 million over the next year, but my
goal is to get that to become multiple billions," Rive said.
(Reporting by Nichola Groom; Editing by Leslie Adler)