(Adds SolarCity share activity since Chanos announced short
position)
NEW YORK Dec 17 Jim Chanos of Kynikos
Associates said he is still betting on a huge decline in the
shares of SolarCity Corp, which he has called a
"subprime financing company," and said he wishes he could borrow
more stock to short its shares.
"I wish I could borrow more," Chanos told CNBC on Thursday.
Investors who take short positions borrow stock, then sell
the shares in hope of being able to buy back shares at a lower
price later, allowing them to pocket any difference in price
once the shares are returned to the lender.
But if a stock surges, as in the case of SolarCity, a short
seller's losses can climb rapidly, making it too risky to hold
on even if the investor still believes the stock price will
eventually collapse.
Chanos asserts that SolarCity, a provider of solar energy
systems, is burning $500 million per quarter.
SolarCity sells most of its solar panel systems via lease
deals. Chanos has said that the lease system is akin to taking
out a second mortgage on a home.
When Chanos announced on Aug. 21 that he was short SolarCity
shares, they fell as low as $40.75 before closing at $40.99. The
stock continued to fall, dropping by 39 percent until it
bottomed on Nov. 11 with a $25.07 close.
SolarCity shares are now up 22 percent from when Chanos
first announced his short position. On Thursday they closed up
6.6 percent at $57.26.
