Jan 6 Solar panel installer SolarCity Corp said it would cut 550 jobs in Nevada, two weeks after the state's utilities commission approved changes that would reduce credits customers receive for selling excess solar power to the grid.

The company, which has more than 13,000 employees, said it would relocate the affected workers to business-friendly states. (Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)