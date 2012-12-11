UPDATE 3-S.African graft accusations expose split in ANC over Zuma
* Zuma says he's not interested in media "hearsay" (Adds S&P comments, Zuma court appeal)
By Olivia Oran and Nichola Groom
Dec 11 Solar panel installer SolarCity Corp has postponed its initial public offering set to price on Tuesday, according to an underwriter and a market source.
The San Mateo, California-based company had intended to price 10.1 million shares at a range of $13 to $15.
It was not immediately clear why SolarCity delayed its offering.
A representative for SolarCity was not available for comment.
Although the clean technology sector has suffered some high profile flameouts with the shuttered solar company Solyndra and the bankruptcy of battery maker A123 Systems, SolarCity had been considered the alternative energy industry's most promising IPO candidate since electric car company Tesla Motors Inc's 2010 debut.
Tesla's founder and chief executive, Elon Musk, is SolarCity's chairman and the first cousin of its co-founders, Lyndon and Peter Rive.
SolarCity's IPO underwriters include Goldman Sachs, Credit Suisse and Bank of America's Merrill Lynch.
The company was scheduled to trade on the Nasdaq on Wednesday under the ticker "SCTY."
* Zuma says he's not interested in media "hearsay" (Adds S&P comments, Zuma court appeal)
ST PETERSBURG, Russia, June 2 President Vladimir Putin said on Friday that Donald Trump had run a better presidential campaign than Hillary Clinton and that U.S. intelligence agencies could have easily faked what he said was false evidence that Russia had hacked the Democratic Party.