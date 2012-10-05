Oct 5 Solar panel installer Solarcity Corp filed
with U.S. regulators to raise up to $201 million in an initial
public offering of its common shares.
Growth in solar installations in the United States has
outpaced forecasts in recent months as low panel prices pushed
down costs.
The company plans to list its common stock on the Nasdaq
under the symbol "SCTY."
Solarcity said it might use a part of the proceeds from the
offering to expand its current business through acquisitions or
investments in other complementary strategic businesses,
products or technologies.
Goldman Sachs, Credit Suisse Securities and BofA Merrill
Lynch are acting as the lead underwriters for the offering.
The amount of money a company says it plans to raise in its
first IPO filings is used to calculate registration fees. The
final size of the IPO could be different.