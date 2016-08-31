Aug 31 Lazard Ltd, the investment bank
that advised SolarCity Corp on its $2.6 billion sale to Tesla
Motors Inc, made an error in its analysis that
discounted the value of the U.S. solar energy company by $400
million, a regulatory filing by Tesla showed on Wednesday.
While the purchase price was within the valuation range that
Lazard came up with for SolarCity even after accounting for the
miscalculation, the error illustrates how even leading
investment banks can make mistakes on some of the most
high-profile deals.
The mistake came after Tesla and SolarCity co-founder Elon
Musk, who is the largest shareholder in both companies, went out
of his way to create processes and structures, including a
special board committee at SolarCity, aimed at alleviating
concerns that he used his influence to force the two companies
into a deal.
An analysis by Lazard for SolarCity that indicated an equity
value of between $14.75 and $34.00 per share was wrong because
it double-counted some of the company's projected indebtedness,
according to Tesla's filing with the U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission.
After identifying the computational error on Aug. 18, more
than two weeks after the signing of the deal, Lazard realized
the valuation range based on its discounted cash flow model was
$18.75 to $37.75 per share.
SolarCity and Tesla agreed however that the error would not
change their view of the deal, according to the filing. The
purchase price, to be paid for with Tesla stock, equated to
$25.37 per share.
Lazard and SolarCity representatives offered no immediate
comment. A Tesla spokesperson declined to comment.
Lazard ranks No. 10 in the Thomson Reuters Americas M&A
league table so far this year, down two spots on where it was
last year.
This is not the first time that a major investment bank made
a miscalculation on a big deal. An erroneous share count in the
leveraged buyout of Tibco Software in 2014 by its financial
advisor, Goldman Sachs Group Inc, led to a Tibco
shareholder lawsuit that was settled earlier this year.
Goldman discovered it had overstated the number of Tibco's
fully diluted shares only after the company agreed to sell
itself to private equity firm Vista Equity.
This had the effect of lowering the sale price to $4.14
billion from the $4.24 billion used in Goldman's fairness
opinion. Nevertheless, Tibco decided not to ask Vista to pay the
additional $100 million.
Goldman and Vista agreed to pay $30 million to the Tibco
shareholders as part of the settlement, the Wall Street Journal
reported at the time.
(Reporting by Liana B. Baker in New York; Editing by Andrew
Hay)