Sept 19 Elon Musk-led Tesla Motor Inc
said on Monday its proposed acquisition of SolarCity Corp
could be delayed due to shareholder lawsuits
challenging the deal.
The company said four lawsuits were filed in Delaware
between Sept. 1 and Sept. 16 and a potential injunction on the
proposed $2.6 billion merger could delay the closing of the
deal. (bit.ly/2cMzghr)
The lawsuits allege, among other things, that both Tesla and
SolarCity board members breached their fiduciary duties in
connection with the proposed $2.6 billion merger, which the
companies expect to close by the end of the year.
As of Friday's close, SolarCity shares were trading at a 31
percent discount to Tesla's stock swap offer, which valued
SolarCity shares at $25.37 on Aug 1.
Tesla's shares have fallen nearly 11 percent in the same
period on skepticism that the company's shareholders could shoot
down the deal.
Tesla shares were up 1.6 percent at $208.76 in early trading
on Monday on the Nasdaq. SolarCity shares were little changed at
$17.43.
Tesla has been dealing with troubles of its own. The company
is facing a severe cash crunch and has said it plans to raise
additional money this year to help fund the production of its
new Model 3 sedan and build out a massive battery factory.
Some of the funds being raised could also support the
SolarCity acquisition, if the deal went through, Tesla said.
Musk is the largest shareholder in both companies, and if
the deal goes through, his stake in Tesla could increase to 23.4
percent from about 21 percent, including the conversion of his
current stake in SolarCity.
(Reporting by Rachit Vats in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb
Chakrabarty)