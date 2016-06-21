GLOBAL MARKETS-Euro climbs on integration hopes as Trump furore knocks dollar
* Dollar hit by Trump's disclosure, economy fears (Adds quote, updates prices)
June 21 Electric car maker Tesla Motors Inc said it had made an offer to acquire solar panel maker SolarCity Corp in an all-stock deal.
Tesla said it offered $26.50-28.50 per share, which represents a premium of about 25-35 percent to SolarCity's Tuesday close.
Tesla shares fell 7 percent to $204 in extended trading on Tuesday, while SolarCity shares rose about 23 percent to $26.05. (Reporting by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)
* Dollar hit by Trump's disclosure, economy fears (Adds quote, updates prices)
DUBAI, May 16 Saudi Arabia has said it aims to raise around $200 billion in the next several years through privatisation programmes in 16 sectors ranging from oil to healthcare, education, airports and grain milling.