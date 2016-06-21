June 21 Electric car maker Tesla Motors Inc said it had made an offer to acquire solar panel maker SolarCity Corp in an all-stock deal.

Tesla said it offered $26.50-28.50 per share, which represents a premium of about 25-35 percent to SolarCity's Tuesday close.

Tesla shares fell 7 percent to $204 in extended trading on Tuesday, while SolarCity shares rose about 23 percent to $26.05. (Reporting by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)