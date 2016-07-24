July 23 Tesla Motors Inc and SolarCity
Corp have made progress in putting together a deal that
will merge the electric car maker and the solar panel installer,
people familiar with the matter said.
The two companies, which count billionaire Elon Musk as a
major shareholder, are in the final stages of carrying out due
diligence on each other, and could agree on the terms of a deal
in coming days, though it is still possible that their
negotiations end unsuccessfully, the people said on Saturday.
It could not be learned whether SolarCity would be
successful in including a go-shop provision in a merger
agreement with Tesla that would allow it to continue to solicit
bids from other potential buyers for a short period of time.
The sources asked not to be identified because the
negotiations are confidential. Representatives for SolarCity and
Tesla did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
(Reporting by Liana B. Baker in San Francisco; Editing by
Robert Birsel)