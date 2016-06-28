By Alexandria Sage
| SAN FRANCISCO, June 28
on Tesla Motors Corp on Tuesday to add two independent
directors to its board and separate the roles of chairman and
chief executive as it highlighted founder and CEO Elon Musk's
dominance of the board in the wake of Tesla's proposed bid for
SolarCity.
Musk is also the chairman and largest shareholder of
SolarCity Corp.
CtW Investment Group, which works with union-based pension
funds and holds 200,000 shares of Tesla, in a letter to Silicon
Valley-based Tesla, demanded the implementation of five steps it
said would remedy Tesla's "underlying governance deficiencies."
In addition to adding two permanent independent directors
and separating the chairman and CEO roles, CtW called for two
independent directors to form a special committee to review the
proposed SolarCity deal; a declassification of the board so that
stockholders may have an annual say on the election of all
directors; and revision of the corporate governance guidelines
to forbid that immediate family members of board members serve
concurrently on the board.
Telsa board member Kimbal Musk, who is CEO of Medium Inc, an
internet software company based in Boulder, Colorado, is the
brother of Elon Musk.
Tesla last week proposed an up to $2.8 billion all-stock
acquisition of U.S. solar installer Solar City.
"The fiercely negative reaction to the proposed transaction
only highlights the flawed (corporate governance) process and
underscores our continuing concern about governance at the
company," CtW Executive Director Dieter Waizenegger wrote in the
letter.
Tesla did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
"We believe the board of directors at Tesla must be
restructured in order to insure that stockholder interests are
protected during this proposed acquisition and going forward,"
Waizenegger wrote.
Shares of Tesla fell as much as 10 percent the day after
Musk announced the SolarCity proposal on June 21.
Waizenegger said the complex web of relationships among
Tesla board members and companies controlled by Musk or his
family members "give rise to self-dealing behavior when
transactions like that proposed with SolarCity are undertaken."
Five of SolarCity's eight board have recused themselves from
ruling on the Tesla deal because of their ties to the company or
to Musk.
On Monday, SolarCity said it had formed a special committee
of just two directors, Donald Kendall and Nancy Pfund, to
evaluate Tesla's offer. Kendall, the chief executive of
investment management firm Kenmont, is the only member of
SolarCity's board with no direct ties to Tesla.
(Reporting by Alexandria Sage; Editing by Leslie Adler)