June 22 Tesla Motors Inc Chief
Executive Officer Elon Musk said on Wednesday that the proposed
acquisition of SolarCity Corp could eventually push the
electric car maker's valuation to $1 trillion, but investors
were skeptical.
Shares of Tesla were down nearly 7 percent at $204.50,
putting its market capitalization at $29.8 billion. The much
smaller SolarCity was up nearly 9 percent at $23.01, valuing the
U.S. market leader in residential rooftop solar panels at $2.2
billion.
Tesla on Tuesday offered to buy SolarCity in a stock deal
worth as much as $2.8 billion.
"I have no doubt about this - zero," Musk, a major
shareholder of both companies, said on a conference call with
analyst before markets opened on Wednesday. "We should have done
it sooner."
Barclays auto analyst Brian Johnson disputed that view in an
overnight note to investors, saying the proposed merger had
"little in the way of synergies (and) much in the way of cash
burn," with "uncertain growth/cash prospects" for the combined
companies.
"It is even more clear that Tesla will need additional cash
raises" to continue its expansion of electric car and battery
production, Johnson said.
Musk, however, said the combination of SolarCity's solar
panels with Tesla's electric vehicles and stationary storage
batteries was "what the world needs, the ultimate solution" to a
sustainable-energy future.
"As a combined automotive and power storage and power
generation company, the potential is there for Tesla to be a
trillion-dollar market cap company," he added.
The two companies already are intertwined. Musk owns 19
percent of Tesla and 22 percent of Solar City, and he sits on
the boards of both companies. SolarCity founder and CEO Lyndon
Rive and his brother Peter, the company's chief technology
officer and co-founder, are Musk's first cousins.
SolarCity regularly posts quarterly losses, and its stock
has fallen more than 50 percent this year in a highly
competitive market. The company has more than $6 billion in
liabilities, including debt.
Musk said SolarCity would post positive cash flow in the
next three to six months and would not have a material impact on
Tesla's future cash needs or expectation to be cash-flow
positive by year-end.
Musk said costs for both companies would go down
significantly after the merger, but he did not give specifics.
Among the expected synergies, he said SolarCity stores could
display Tesla electric cars and storage batteries but probably
would not handle vehicle sales.
Tesla General Counsel Todd Maron said he expected
shareholders of both companies to vote on the deal in the next
few months.
