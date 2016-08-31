Aug 31 SolarCity Corp said on Wednesday
it was disappointed with a decision by Nevada regulators to
exclude the company from a proceeding to decide how existing
customers would be compensated for the excess energy their
rooftop solar panels sent back to the power grid.
Nevada's Public Utilities Commission had voted unanimously
in February to require households with solar panels to move to a
new, less generous rate structure.
NV Energy, a Nevada utility owned by billionaire
investor Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc, asked
the commission in July to maintain previous rates for customers
with solar systems installed before Dec. 31, 2015. SolarCity
last week requested permission to take part in the proceeding on
whether or not to grandfather these customers.
No other solar companies have sought to intervene, according
to documents filed with the commission.
The commission on Monday denied SolarCity's request, saying
its customers were adequately represented by the state's Bureau
of Consumer Protection.
It added that the outcome of the proceedings would not
affect SolarCity's existing contracts.
SolarCity said in a statement that the commission's decision
deprived Nevada solar customers of the chance to help decide
policies that affect them.
(Reporting by Nichola Groom; Editing by Richard Chang)