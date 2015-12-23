Dec 23 SolarCity Corp said on Wednesday
it will immediately cease solar sales and installations in
Nevada, a day after the state's utilities commission approved
changes that would reduce credits customers receive to sell
solar power back to the grid.
The commission would reduce the price Warren Buffett's NV
Energy pays customers for excess energy their rooftop solar
panels produce and change the flat service rate for customers
with solar panels.
SolarCity, which is backed by Tesla Motors Inc's
CEO Elon Musk, said will fight the "flawed decision".
The changes drafted by the commission will take effect on
Jan. 1.
SolarCity's shares closed at $51.48 on the Nasdaq. The stock
had declined nearly 4 percent this year to Wednesday's close.
(Reporting by Sneha Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj
Kalluvila)