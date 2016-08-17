(New throughout, adds details on cost cuts)
By Nichola Groom
LOS ANGELES Aug 17 SolarCity Corp on
Wednesday said it would cut operating costs, including slashing
its chief executive's salary, to bring expenses in line with its
reduced solar installation outlook.
The company said Chief Executive Officer Lyndon Rive and his
brother, Chief Technology Officer Peter Rive, had asked to have
their annual salaries reduced to $1 from $275,000, as part of
the company's cost-cutting plans.
Earlier this month, San Mateo, California-based Solar City
said it accepted Tesla Motors Inc's $2.6 billion buyout
offer.
The compensation committee of the company's board of
directors agreed to reduce the salaries, SolarCity said in a
regulatory filing.
"It's a symbolic gesture, but it's appropriate," Raymond
James analyst Pavel Molchanov said.
The Rives' move comes a week after Chief Executive Officer
Tom Werner of rival solar company SunPower Corp, said
he would reduce his salary and bonus to $1 for the rest of the
year as part of a broader restructuring.
SolarCity will incur restructuring charges of about $3
million to $5 million, mostly in the second half of this year.
Most of the spending will be on severance benefits.(bit.ly/2bImyom)
SolarCity did not immediately respond to requests for
further details on the restructuring plan.
Earlier this month, SolarCity cut its 2016 installation
forecast for the second time, citing lower residential bookings
in the first half. The company said late last year that it would
slow its pace of growth to focus on generating cash. Investors
have punished the company's stock, sending it down 60 percent
since December.
In a separate filing, SolarCity said it planned to issue
$124 million in bonds. The bonds carry a 6.5 percent interest
rate, higher than any of SolarCity's previous offerings, and
also have a longer maturity rate of 18 months.
(Additional reporting by Sai Sachin R in Bengaluru; Editing by
David Gregorio)