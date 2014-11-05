(Adds bookings, new customers, EPS, costs per watt, background, outlook)

Nov 5 SolarCity Corp, the largest U.S. solar panel installer, on Wednesday reported a 20 percent rise in quarterly revenue and said it had cut system costs more than expected.

The company, which is backed by Tesla Motors Inc founder Elon Musk, said third-quarter revenue rose 20 percent to $58.34 million from $48.6 million a year earlier. Analysts were expecting revenue of $60.23 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company booked 230 megawatts of projects compared with 91 MW in the same quarter a year ago and added 27,305 customers, up from 12,386 last year.

SolarCity has grown rapidly thanks to a business model that allows homeowners to spread payments for solar panels over 20 years, avoiding a hefty one-time payment of $20,000 to $30,000. It and other installers have also benefited from an 80 percent drop in the price of solar panels since 2008 and generous state and federal incentives for renewable power.

The cost of expanding its business and winning customers, however, weighs on the company's bottom line. The loss from operations was $74.3 million during the quarter.

The net profit was 19 cents a share as a portion of the losses was absorbed by noncontrolling interests.

SolarCity's average cost was $2.90 per watt during the quarter, down from $3.03 per watt in the second quarter. It expects to be able to decrease that to less than $2.50 per watt in 2017, when a key tax credit for solar installations expires.

Next year, SolarCity expects to deploy between 920 MW and 1 GW of solar systems. It expects to deploy between 505 MW and 520 MW this year, slightly below its previous forecast of 500 MW to 550 MW.

SolarCity last month unveiled a new financing option that for the first time will allow its customers to claim a lucrative federal tax credit. The 30-year loan will carry an introductory interest rate of 4.5 percent, though Chief Executive Lyndon Rive said on Wednesday that that will likely increase early next year.

Loans could make up 40 to 50 percent of the company's residential business by the end of next year, Rive said.