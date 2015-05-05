(Adds details from results, background)
May 5 SolarCity Corp, said on Tuesday
first-quarter solar installations were higher than expected,
despite a particularly snowy winter in many of its key East
Coast markets.
The company, which is backed by Tesla Motors Inc
founder Elon Musk, reported first-quarter installations of 153
megawatts, above its forecast of 145 MW. In the same period last
year, it installed 82 MW of projects. California was the
company's largest market.
SolarCity, which loses money because it spends aggressively
on expanding its fast-growing solar installation business,
reported a quarterly loss attributable to common shareholders of
$21.5 million, or 22 cents per share, compared with $24 million,
or 26 cents per share, a year ago.
Revenue rose 6 percent to $67.5 million, but sales and
marketing expenses soared to $86.7 million from $46.9 million.
SolarCity has grown rapidly thanks to a business model that
allows homeowners to spread payments for solar panels over 20
years, avoiding a hefty one-time payment of $20,000 to $30,000.
It and other installers have also benefited from an 80 percent
drop in the price of solar panels since 2008 and generous state
and federal incentives for renewable power.
SolarCity thinks the value of is energy contracts is a
better way to assess its financial position than revenue or cash
flows. The company said payments from energy contract customers
over the remaining life of those contracts rose by $1.2 billion
in the first quarter as it added 28,000 new customers.
In the second quarter, SolarCity expects to install 180 MW
of solar systems. It forecasts it will install between 920 MW
and 1,000 MW for the full year.
SolarCity shares were down 2 percent at $58 after closing at
$59.28 on the Nasdaq.
(Reporting by Nichola Groom; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli and
Andre Grenon)