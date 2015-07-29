GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks hold losses, dollar strengthens after Fed
* Fed holds interest rates, June eyed for hike (Updates with Fed statement)
July 29 SolarCity Corp on Wednesday said solar installations were higher than expected in the second quarter due to strong demand for residential systems in California and on the U.S. East Coast.
The company installed 189 megawatts of solar panels in the quarter, topping its forecast of 180 MW. In the same period last year, SolarCity installed 106 MW. (Reporting by Nichola Groom; Editing by Bill Rigby)
SAN FRANCISCO, May 3 An Uber Technologies Inc engineer at the center of a Silicon Valley self-driving technology theft lawsuit received more than $250 million worth of Uber stock which began vesting the day after he left Alphabet Inc's Waymo, lawyers for Waymo said in court on Wednesday.