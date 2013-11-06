LOS ANGELES Nov 6 U.S. solar installer
SolarCity Corp on Wednesday reported a quarterly net
profit, reversing a year-ago loss, as sales of its solar systems
soared.
SolarCity reported a third-quarter net profit of $3.4
million, or 4 cents a share, compared with a net loss of $38.1
million, or $3.41 per share, a year ago.
Revenue rose 52 percent to $48.6 million.
Last month, SolarCity said it installed more solar panels
than expected in the third quarter and offered a 2014
installation view that was well above analyst estimates.
The company's stock has soared more than 60 percent since
the company issued its 2014 forecast on Oct. 11. The company
debuted on the Nasdaq in December of last year at $8 a share,
and closed on Wednesday at $59.65.