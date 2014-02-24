Feb 24 U.S. solar installer SolarCity Corp
said it expects to install fewer panels in the first
quarter, sending its shares down 6 percent after the bell.
The nation's largest residential solar installer said it
expects to install 78 megawatts (MW) to 82 MW of solar panels
during the first quarter.
It deployed 103 MW in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, a
record for any quarter.
The company, which was due to report fourth quarter results
on Monday, said it would release its complete financial results
on March 3 due to accounting related to recent acquisitions as
well as a change in overhead allocations owing to a rise in the
volume of megawatts deployed.
SolarCity said in October that it would acquire Zep Solar, a
maker of mounting systems for residential solar panels, for
about $158 million in stock.
SolarCity shares were at $75.25 after market close on
Monday.
(Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bangalore; Editing by Savio
D'Souza)