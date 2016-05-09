May 9 SolarCity Corp reported a bigger
quarterly loss as the residential solar panel installer's total
operating expenses jumped 54 percent.
SolarCity, which is backed by Tesla Motors Inc
founder Elon Musk, said net loss attributable to shareholders
widened to $25 million, or 25 cents per share, in the first
quarter ended March 31, from $21.5 million, or 22 cents per
share, a year earlier. (bit.ly/1T1DI9Z)
Revenue rose 81.6 percent to $122.6 million
Total operating expenses rose to $226.9 million from $147.4
million.
The company said in February it would increase sales and
marketing spending to counter the impact from its decision to
exit the Nevada market.
(Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj
Kalluvila)