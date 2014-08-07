* Adds 30,000 customers in Q2, books orders 218 MW
* Shares up 5 pct in extended trade
(Adds CEO, COO comments, details from conference call, updates
share))
By Shubhankar Chakravorty
Aug 7 SolarCity Corp, the largest
installer of residential solar panels in the United States,
reported a smaller-than-expected quarterly loss, citing
"unprecedented demand."
The company, backed by Tesla Motors Inc founder
Elon Musk, said it added more than 30,000 customers in the
second quarter ended June 30, compared with 8,559 a year
earlier.
SolarCity's shares were up 5.3 percent at $79.63 in extended
trading on Thursday.
The San Mateo, California-based company said it deployed 107
megawatts (MW) of solar panels in the quarter, in line with its
forecast of 105-110 MW. The company also booked orders for 218
megawatts.
The company said it expected to deploy 135-150 MW in the
third quarter.
"We are well on our way to achieve our million customer goal
in 2018," SolarCity Chief Executive Lyndon Rive said on earnings
conference call.
The company had installed solar panels for 141,034 customers
so far.
SolarCity also said it expected to reach 1 gigawatt of
capacity by the end of 2016.
The company has become a hit with Wall Street due to its
business model that allows homeowners to spread payments for
solar panels over 20 years, instead of a one-time hefty down
payment.
"Our installation costs have dropped from $3.16 per watt at
the time of IPO to $2.29 in Q2 2014," SolarCity Chief Operating
Officer Tanguy Serra said on the call.
SolarCity bought solar panel maker Silevo to drive down
costs in June.
With the Silevo acquisition, which is expected to close by
the end of August, the company expects to cut installation costs
to $1.90 per watt by 2017.
The company appointed a new chief financial officer on
Monday to help steer back to profitability.
SolarCity's stock had soared almost ten-fold since it went
public in December 2012 at $8.00.
The company signed a deal with Groupon Inc in May
to offer deals to customers on the Groupon site.
At the end of the second quarter, SolarCity had $3.3 billion
of contracted payments remaining, up 32 percent from the first
quarter.
SolarCity, which is expected to face competition from First
Solar and SunPower Corp in the solar
installation market, said it was on track to deploy 500-550 MW
this year and 900-1,000 MW in 2015.
Excluding one-time items, SolarCity posted a loss of 96
cents per share, smaller than the average analyst estimate of 99
cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The company's revenue rose 62 percent to $61.3 million.
The net loss attributable to stockholders widened to $47.7
million from $39.5 million as operating expenses jumped 123
percent.
The company said it expects operating expenses to rise to
$115-$125 million from $97 million in the second quarter.
SolarCity last reported a quarterly profit in the fourth
quarter of 2013. Prior to that, the company had not reported a
profit since the first quarter of 2012.
(Reporting By Shubhankar Chakravorty in Bangalore; Editing by
Maju Samuel)