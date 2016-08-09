(Corrects to remove extraneous word in headline)

Aug 9 SolarCity Corp, which recently accepted Tesla Motors Inc's $2.6 billion takeover offer, reported an 80.7 percent rise in quarterly revenue as bookings rose in part due to a redesigned loan offering.

SolarCity is known for its innovative no-money-down financing schemes that bolstered a rapid growth in solar installations in recent years. However, the company said late last year it would now slow its pace of growth to focus on generating cash.

The company, backed by Tesla founder Elon Musk, said revenue rose to $185.8 million in the second quarter ended June 30 from $102.8 million a year earlier.

SolarCity's net loss attributable to shareholders widened to $55.5 million, or 56 cents per share, from $22.4 million, or 23 cents per share. (bit.ly/2b4q8qV)

The company said earlier this month that it installed 201 megawatts (MW) in the quarter, a 6.3 percent jump from a year earlier. The installation also exceeded the company's own forecast of 185 MW.

The company had also cut its full-year MW installed forecast for a second time by 100 MW to 900-1,000 MW, citing lower residential bookings in the first half of the year.

SolarCity had preannounced its second-quarter installations and full-year forecast on Aug. 1. (Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)