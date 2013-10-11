Oct 11 Shares of SolarCity Corp rose as
much as 24 percent after the U.S. solar panel installer said it
expects to boost its installation capacity by at least 70
percent next year as home solar power gains greater acceptance
in the country.
California-based SolarCity expects to install 475-525
megawatts (MW) of solar panels in 2014, up from the deployment
outlook of 278 MW for this year.
The company, which went public in December, has grown
rapidly due to a business model that allows homeowners to lease
solar panels, eliminating the need for a large upfront
investment to lower power bills.
"Leasing is the reason why we expect the high growth within
the U.S. solar market to come more so from the residential side
than the large scale projects you have seen in the recent
years," said S&P Capital IQ analyst Angelo Zino.
SolarCity, backed by entrepreneur and Tesla Motors CEO
Elon Musk, said on Wednesday it would acquire Zep
Solar, a maker of mounting systems for residential solar panels,
to cut installation time. It also recently bought direct
marketing company Paramount Solar.
For the third quarter ended September, SolarCity said it
deployed 78 MW of solar panels, exceeding its own estimates of
70-77 MW.
"It gives investors the confidence that the high growth
environment for the company will remain intact in 2014 and
beyond that," S&P Capital's Zino said.
There was a massive short squeeze in SolarCity.
"This stock is heavily shorted with a short-to-float ratio
of almost 26 percent as of Sept. 13," said WhatsTrading.com
options strategist Frederic Ruffy. Shares are now up over 285
percent year-to-date.
On the options front, overall volume on SolarCity is 3.9
times the recent daily average with 40,000 calls and 12,000 puts
traded by 11:14 a.m. ET, according to options analytics firm
Trade Alert.
Much of the activity is in weekly calls that expire after
the close on Friday, Ruffy said.
The company's shares were up 22 percent at $46.77 in midday
trading. Nearly 12 million shares changed hands.
(Reporting by Garima Goel in Bangalore, additional reporting by
Doris Frankel in Chicago; Editing by Maju Samuel)